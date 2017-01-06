The relationship between India and the United States will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century, outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday. In his exit memo, Kerry said Washington should continue to work with New Delhi to “expand the vast areas of cooperation between the our nations”.

“The United States and India share common values that bind us together, and our relationship has evolved from one with great potential to one that is achieving great things for both countries,” Kerry said. New Delhi and Washington have already increased their cooperation in areas such as commerce, defence and global health, Kerry noted.

Kerry also elaborated on several other global issues concerning the US in the note, including instability in the Middle East and Washington’s relationship with China and Russia. “In the face of Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and its illegal occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea...The United States has stood with Ukraine as it strengthens its democracy,” he said. He also criticised Russian military participation in Syria and its alleged involvement in cyber-attacks in the US.

The US also believes that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure peace between Israel and Palestine, Kerry said. “We have been calling on the parties to demonstrate with policies and actions a genuine commitment to the two-state solution.” I send President Barack Obama’s successor [Donald Trump], and mine [Rex Tillerson], all the best wishes as they embark on what will be a truly extraordinary journey.”