Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri died at the age of 66 on Friday at his residence, reported ANI. The cause of his death has not been confirmed, though there is speculation he had a heart attack.

Puri acted in Indian, Pakistani and Hollywood films. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 for his contribution to cinema. Among Puri’s well known films were Aakrosh (1980), Ardh Satya (1982) for which he won the National Award for Best Actor, and British film East is East (1999).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “he recalled his [Puri’s] long career in theatre and films’. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher said, “Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm, can’t believe that one of our greatest actors Om Puri is no more.” Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, “Cinema world has lost a brilliant artist.”

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

#FLASH: Veteran actor Om Puri passes away at the age of 66 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017