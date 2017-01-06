An Al-Badr militant, Muzaffar Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with the army and state police in Machu area of district Budgam on Friday morning, ANI reported. Ahmed, who was previously associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was wanted in several cases.

Security forces were tipped off about the presence of a wanted LeT commander hiding in Gulzarpora village. The police, along with the Army, launched an operation on Friday morning and closed in on the house where Ahmed was hiding under the alias Muza Molvi, reported News18. Two jawans were injured in the gunfight.

Al-Badr was allegedly formed by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence in 1998, and operates from the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Further details are awaited.