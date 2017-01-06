SpiceJet flight SG 136 from Bengaluru to Delhi made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Capital on Friday morning after suffering a hydraulic failure. No passengers were injured.

In a statement, the airlines said the plane experienced partial hydraulic failure during cruise owing to “loss of hydraulic fluid”. “The crew carried out emergency procedures and landed safely in Delhi. All passengers and crew are safe,” the statement said.

On December 27, a mishap was averted at the Delhi airport after an IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway.