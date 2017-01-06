The big news: Actor Om Puri dies after suffering a heart attack, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: SC rejected an urgent hearing on postponing the Budget, and 200 SP legislators reportedly signed an affidavit supporting Akhilesh Yadav.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Veteran actor Om Puri dead at 66: He suffered a heart attack on Friday morning.
- Supreme Court rejects ‘urgent’ plea on postponing Budget: Opposition parties had demanded that the presentation of the Union Budget be pushed to after the Assembly elections.
- More than 200 SP legislators have signed an affidavit in support of Akhilesh Yadav, say reports: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is expected to meet the Election Commission on Friday to stake claim over the party symbol.
- 2016 Dhaka cafe attack mastermind killed in gunfight, say Bangladesh police: Nurul Islam Marjan and another militant were gunned down during the encounter.
- SpiceJet denies reports of its flight making an emergency landing at Delhi airport: The company said at no stage had the crew requested a priority landing.
- Delhi Police detain activists after protest against note exchange circular outside RBI office: The group from the All India Democratic Women’s Association demanded that the central bank continue to exchange demonetised notes till March 31.
- Another New Year’s eve sexual assault reported, this time from Delhi: The accused later got together with a large mob to attack the police personnel who intervened and ransack their chowki, officers said.
- Jammu and Kashmir: Al-Badr militant killed in encounter with Army: Muzaffar Ahmed, a former Lashkar-e-Taiba member, was hiding in Gulzarpora village under the alias Muza Molvi, officials said.
- CBI must finish probe into purchase of 111 Air India aircraft during UPA regime, says Supreme Court: The bench dismissed a petition that wanted the investigation supervised by the judiciary.
- India-US relationship will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century, says John Kerry: In his exit memo, the secretary of state said Washington should continue to work with New Delhi to ‘expand the vast areas of cooperation between our nations’.