A look at the headlines right now:

Veteran actor Om Puri dead at 66: He suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. Supreme Court rejects ‘urgent’ plea on postponing Budget: Opposition parties had demanded that the presentation of the Union Budget be pushed to after the Assembly elections. More than 200 SP legislators have signed an affidavit in support of Akhilesh Yadav, say reports: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is expected to meet the Election Commission on Friday to stake claim over the party symbol. 2016 Dhaka cafe attack mastermind killed in gunfight, say Bangladesh police: Nurul Islam Marjan and another militant were gunned down during the encounter. SpiceJet denies reports of its flight making an emergency landing at Delhi airport: The company said at no stage had the crew requested a priority landing. Delhi Police detain activists after protest against note exchange circular outside RBI office: The group from the All India Democratic Women’s Association demanded that the central bank continue to exchange demonetised notes till March 31. Another New Year’s eve sexual assault reported, this time from Delhi: The accused later got together with a large mob to attack the police personnel who intervened and ransack their chowki, officers said. Jammu and Kashmir: Al-Badr militant killed in encounter with Army: Muzaffar Ahmed, a former Lashkar-e-Taiba member, was hiding in Gulzarpora village under the alias Muza Molvi, officials said. CBI must finish probe into purchase of 111 Air India aircraft during UPA regime, says Supreme Court: The bench dismissed a petition that wanted the investigation supervised by the judiciary. India-US relationship will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century, says John Kerry: In his exit memo, the secretary of state said Washington should continue to work with New Delhi to ‘expand the vast areas of cooperation between our nations’.