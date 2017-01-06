The Central Industrial Security Force decided to allow women commuters to carry knives while travelling on Delhi Metro trains for self-protection. The agency, which is in-charge of the transit system’s security, decided to permit other previously banned items including lighters, matchboxes and certain tools.

Knives up to 4 inches in length, and a restriction of one matchbox and lighter per person will be permitted on board the train. An official told Hindustan Times that security personnel have the right to reject these relaxations if the commuter is viewed “as a security threat”.

Labourers will be allowed to carry certain tools. A CISF official said, “We will make an entry in a register so that the passenger can be traced if needed.”

Officials said the decisions were taken at a meeting as a large number of restricted items were piling up at the Central Industrial Security Force storage facility in Shastri Park. The agency had also received several applications asking for a relaxation of the restricted items list, which includes 54 items.