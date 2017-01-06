The country’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow at 7.1% till March this year, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday. For the financial year 2015-’16, the economy grew at 7.6%. If the government’s predictions prove to be true, this year’s will be the slowest pace of growth in the last three years.

However, the impact of demonetisation has not been considered in the forecast. “We have decided not to include bank deposits data for November in FY17 GDP estimates,” chief statistician TCA Anant told Economic Times. Analysts said the impact of the note ban may stretch to the next financial year.

The estimated growth of real gross value added, which excludes taxes and subsidies, in 2016-17 is 7%, a little less that 7.2% in 2015-’16, reported PTI. The real GDP at constant prices in 2016-’17 is likely to reach Rs 121.55 lakh crore, as against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year 2015-’16 of Rs 113.50 lakh crore.

So far, the economy grew at a rate of 7.1% and 7.3% in the first and second quarters of the year. This year, the Central Statistics Office this year released its advance estimates earlier, keeping in mind the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1. Usually, it releases its forecast in February.