Satellite images via Google Earth that surfaced on Friday showing a Chinese submarine docked off Pakistan’s Karachi port in May 2016. Officials told NDTV that Type 093 Shang submarine might have been used to spy on Indian naval activity as part of China’s bid to increase its dominance in the Indian Ocean Region.

The class of submarine mentioned in the report are equipped to carry torpedoes and cruise missiles. China had docked submarines in Colombo in 2014 and off Karachi port in May 2015, while an official statement from the country had stated that its presence in the Indian Ocean was not directed at a third party, The Economic Times reported.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba in December, 2016, had confirmed that Chinese military ships had made several port calls in Karachi. He also said India was monitoring their movements in the region, adding the Indian Navy had the capability to take on any force.