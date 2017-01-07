Cab-hailing service Uber has hiked fares by up to 15% in the Delhi-National Capital Region, PTI reported on Friday. The firm charges Rs 6 per kilometer up to 20 kilometers and Rs 12 per km after that. Pricing has been one of the major factors in the fierce competition between taxi aggregators Ola and Uber in the Delhi-NCR zone.

For the company’s entry-level service UberGo, the ride time charge has been hiked to Rs 1.5 per minute from Re 1, while the same for UberPOOL and UberX will now be Rs 1.5 per minute. The ride time charge is calculated by the company on the basis of the total time of the ride. “Starting January 5, 2017, we have made some changes to our pricing structure in Delhi, NCR in order to serve the city better,” a company spokesperson told the news agency.

In 2016, Uber launched an “upfront fare” which is based on the estimated time taken, distance and traffic patterns. Demand influences the final rates. India is the company’s second largest market, with the United States-based company running operations in 29 Indian cities.

Correction: An earlier version of the story quoted PTI reporting that Uber was hiking fares by up to 50% in the National Capital Region, which the company claimed was an error.