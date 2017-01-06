Pakistan on Friday handed over documents related to India’s alleged “interference and terrorism” in Islamabad to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reported PTI. Along with the dossier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi also submitted a covering letter from Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

Islamabad’s Foreign Office said that the documents include “additional information and proof of Indian interference in Pakistan and involvement in terrorism particularly in Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Karachi”. The report also has video evidence of an alleged attempt at a violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine on November 18 last year, reported Geo News.

In his letter, Aziz said that the confessional statement by Research and Analysis Wing agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested from Balochistan in March last year, “vindicated Pakistan’s long-standing position about India’s involvement in such activities.” According to Pakistan’s claims, Jadhav had confessed to being assigned by RAW to promote unrest in Balochistan. However, India has repeatedly rejected these allegations.

Aziz further urged the UN to stop India “from these activities, which were in clear violation of international law and posed a threat to regional and international peace and security”. Earlier, Pakistan was criticised for delaying presenting evidence of Jadhav’s alleged involvement to the UN. Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had said on December 7 that the material provided “is lacking in English” and that it was “insufficient”.

This is the fourth time that Pakistan has submitted such documents, asking the world body to “restrain” India. In his UN General Assembly address in September 2016, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had said the country will share a dossier with the UN on Indian brutalities in Kashmir.