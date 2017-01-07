The big news: Five killed in shooting at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: US intelligence said Putin helped Donald Trump win the elections, and the government predicted 7.1% GDP growth in 2016-17, a three-year low.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five people dead in shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said.
- Vladimir Putin ordered campaign to help Donald Trump win US elections, says intel report: Social media trolls were paid to make nasty comments about Hillary Clinton as part of the Russia-funded propaganda machinery, the 25-page document said.
- Government predicts GDP growth will fall to 7.1% in 2016-2017: If the estimates prove to be true, it will be the slowest pace of expansion in the past three years.
- Pakistan hands over dossier on India to new UN secretary general: The foreign office said the reports include ‘additional information and proof of Indian interference and involvement in terrorism’.
- Uber hikes fares in Delhi-National Capital Region: The minimum fare will now be Rs 60, instead of Rs 40.
- Virat Kohli named captain of Indian ODI and T20 team ahead of series against England: MS Dhoni will be the wicket keeper for three T20 International series.
- Narada sting operation case calls for probe by central agency, says Calcutta High Court: However, Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre did not say if the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
- Akhilesh Yadav tells banks to freeze Samajwadi Party accounts holding Rs 500 crore: The accounts were earlier managed by the chief minister’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, who has sworn his allegiance to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
- Women commuters can carry knives on Delhi Metro trains for ‘self-protection’: The Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for the transit system’s security, will also allow one lighter and matchbox per person.
- What should the Budget focus on? Centre asks twitterati before session on February 1: The Finance Ministry asked the micro-blogging site users to select from the options of infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and IT.