A look at the headlines right now:

Five people dead in shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said. Vladimir Putin ordered campaign to help Donald Trump win US elections, says intel report: Social media trolls were paid to make nasty comments about Hillary Clinton as part of the Russia-funded propaganda machinery, the 25-page document said. Government predicts GDP growth will fall to 7.1% in 2016-2017: If the estimates prove to be true, it will be the slowest pace of expansion in the past three years. Pakistan hands over dossier on India to new UN secretary general: The foreign office said the reports include ‘additional information and proof of Indian interference and involvement in terrorism’. Uber hikes fares in Delhi-National Capital Region: The minimum fare will now be Rs 60, instead of Rs 40. Virat Kohli named captain of Indian ODI and T20 team ahead of series against England: MS Dhoni will be the wicket keeper for three T20 International series. Narada sting operation case calls for probe by central agency, says Calcutta High Court: However, Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre did not say if the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Akhilesh Yadav tells banks to freeze Samajwadi Party accounts holding Rs 500 crore: The accounts were earlier managed by the chief minister’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, who has sworn his allegiance to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Women commuters can carry knives on Delhi Metro trains for ‘self-protection’: The Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for the transit system’s security, will also allow one lighter and matchbox per person. What should the Budget focus on? Centre asks twitterati before session on February 1: The Finance Ministry asked the micro-blogging site users to select from the options of infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and IT.