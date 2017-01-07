A school teacher in Odisha was suspended on Friday for making sexual advances at a Class 8 student, Angul District Additional Magistrate Srinivas Behera told PTI. According to a report from the district education officer, the incident took place on the campus of Patakamunda High School in Chhendipada block on December 28 last year.

Assistant Teacher Laxminarayan Prasad Bhujabal allegedly professed his love to the girl. The incident came to light after the student informed her parents about it who reported the matter to the gram sabha. Later, villagers assembled at the school and lodged a complaint.

Villagers told The Indian Express that Bhujabal had made similar comments to girls as well. On Thursday, they forced him to prostrate in front of the girl and seek an apology, reported the daily.

Additional District Collector Srinibas Behera condemned the punishment meted out by the villagers. “Action will be taken after the block education officer submits a report on the incident. However, the way the villagers treated the teacher was wrong. If the teacher files FIR against the villagers, police will take action,” he told The Indian Express.