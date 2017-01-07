In her final speech as First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama on Thursday called for religious tolerance and diversity, quite plainly referencing of President-elect Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric. The emotional address, made at the White House, was trending all over social media soon after, with many comparing it to the rousing speeches she made at Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign events.

“This country belongs to you – to all of you from every background and walk of life,” Obama said. “If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition — the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas, generation after generation, that has made us the greatest country on earth.”

She added that all faiths “are teaching our young people about justice, and compassion, and honesty”. She added, “So I want our young people to continue to learn and practice those values with pride.”

She asked young people to join in the national conversation and prepare themselves to be “informed and engaged as a citizen”, emphasising that a good education would allow the country’s youth to develop the tools to think critically.

“Lead by example with hope, never fear. And know that I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you for the rest of my life.”

You can read the full text of the speech here.