A Bengaluru resident allegedly pinned a woman who was wearing a burqa to the ground and molested her near her home on Friday morning. A case has been registered but no arrest has been made yet, reported PTI. This comes days after several cases of molestation were reported from the city, which some politicians blamed on the women wearing “revealing clothes”.

Closed circuit television footage from a house nearby in north Bengaluru’s KG Haali residential area showed the attacker crept up behind her while she was on her way to work. He followed her for a while and before attacking her. After some time, he is seen walking away. The police told PTI that the man fled after stray dogs started barking, fearing he may attract attention.

The woman suffered injuries on several places while trying to resist the assault and was taken to hospital. She filed a complaint with the KG Halli police after she was discharged, reported The Times of India. “Based on the complaint registered by the woman, we have taken up a case and senior officers are monitoring the progress of the investigation,” an officer told the daily.

Multiple incidents of molestation were reported in the city’s MG Road and Brigade Road areas on the night of December 31. In another incident on the New Year’s eve, two men were caught in camera groping and assaulting a woman when she was walking down an empty street in east Bengaluru. On January 5, the Bengaluru Police arrested four of the seven men detained in connection with the case.