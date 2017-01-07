A look at the headlines right now:

Stalker assaults burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru: A case has been registered but no arrest has been made yet. Immigrants are part of a proud American tradition, says Michelle Obama in final speech as first lady: Speaking at the White House, she called for greater tolerance and diversity, while urging young people to participate in the national conversation. Centre offers Saradha scam-accused Kunal Ghosh membership of telecom advisory committee, say reports: The offer was ‘a routine measure available to all MPs’, said an official. Five people dead in shooting rampage at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said. EPF account holders will have to submit Aadhaar cards by month-end to get benefits: Those who do not have the unique identity card can also submit proof of having applied for it. Meghalaya MLA accused of raping 14-year-old girl arrested: The police had issued a lookout notice against Julius Dorphang, who went into hiding after a case was filed against him. Vladimir Putin ordered campaign to help Donald Trump win US elections, says intel report: Social media trolls were paid to make nasty comments about Hillary Clinton as part of the Russia-funded propaganda machinery, the 25-page document said. Government says GDP will drop to 7.1% in 2016-2017 from 7.6% in 2015-2016: If the estimates prove to be true, it will be the slowest pace of expansion in the past three years. Orca that killed trainer in 2010 dies in Orlando SeaWorld park: Tilikum is the first of the SeaWorld’s orcas to die since the company announced the end of its breeding programme in March last year. Pakistan hands over dossier on India to new UN secretary general: The foreign office said the reports include ‘additional information and proof of Indian interference and involvement in terrorism’.