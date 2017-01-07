The big news: Modi says demonetisation part of India's anti-graft fight, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: At least 43 people were killed in a blast in a Syrian town, and the BJP distanced itself from Sakshi Maharaj's population control remarks.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Salute inner strength of the poor for supporting demonetisation, says Narendra Modi: At the BJP’s National Executive meeting, the prime minister said the party was committed to working for the poor without thinking about political gains.
- At least 43 people killed in car bomb explosion in Syrian town near Turkish border: Several people were injured in the blast that took place outside a courthouse in Azaz in the northern province of Aleppo.
- BJP distances itself from Sakshi Maharaj’s population control remarks: On Friday, the MP said people ‘with four wives and 40 children are responsible for population explosion in the country’.
- EC seeks Centre’s response to Opposition parties’ demand to present Budget after state elections: The poll panel has asked the government to reply by January 10.
- Tamil Nadu urges Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the ‘meagre storage’ levels available in Chennai’s reservoirs need to be increased to meet the city’s supply requirements.
- Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against middleman Christian Michel in connection with AgustaWestland scam: The bench also re-issued summons to his company Media Exim and its two other directors.
- Military courts in Pakistan set up after 2014 Peshawar school massacre to expire today: During their two-year run, the courts have tried 275 cases and sentenced 161 convicts to death.
- Stalker assaults burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru: A case has been registered but no arrest has been made yet.
- Collision of two stars will create ‘Red Nova’ in night sky in 2022, predict astronomers: The new star in the Cygnus constellation will shine so brightly that it will be easily visible from Earth.
- Five people dead in shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said.