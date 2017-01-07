A look at the headlines right now:

Salute inner strength of the poor for supporting demonetisation, says Narendra Modi: At the BJP’s National Executive meeting, the prime minister said the party was committed to working for the poor without thinking about political gains. At least 43 people killed in car bomb explosion in Syrian town near Turkish border: Several people were injured in the blast that took place outside a courthouse in Azaz in the northern province of Aleppo. BJP distances itself from Sakshi Maharaj’s population control remarks: On Friday, the MP said people ‘with four wives and 40 children are responsible for population explosion in the country’. EC seeks Centre’s response to Opposition parties’ demand to present Budget after state elections: The poll panel has asked the government to reply by January 10. Tamil Nadu urges Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the ‘meagre storage’ levels available in Chennai’s reservoirs need to be increased to meet the city’s supply requirements. Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against middleman Christian Michel in connection with AgustaWestland scam: The bench also re-issued summons to his company Media Exim and its two other directors. Military courts in Pakistan set up after 2014 Peshawar school massacre to expire today: During their two-year run, the courts have tried 275 cases and sentenced 161 convicts to death. Stalker assaults burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru: A case has been registered but no arrest has been made yet. Collision of two stars will create ‘Red Nova’ in night sky in 2022, predict astronomers: The new star in the Cygnus constellation will shine so brightly that it will be easily visible from Earth. Five people dead in shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said.