The Delhi Police has taken suo-motu cognisance of a video that has emerged on YouTube showing a man kissing unknown girls on the streets as a prank and then running away. The video, named “Funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017”, was posted by a YouTube channel “The Crazy Sumit”, reported Hindustan Times. The video was taken down following widespread criticism on social media.

The video shows various clips of the man engaging in a conversation with women on Delhi streets, and then suddenly leaning in to kiss them on their cheeks. He later says “sorry” and flees. In one such clip, he is seen gesturing the male friend of a woman he kissed before running away. Delhi Police’s cyber cell is examining to the video in a bid to identify and nab the youth, reported The Times of India. Cases under the sections related to molestation and the IT Act and charges of obscenity may be added if the video is found to be authentic.

Following the prank video, the youth uploaded another “apology” video where he claimed he did not mean to hurt people’s sentiments. However, the apology video was also deleted later, reported DNA. Delhi Police spokesperson and Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Dependra Pathak said such videos are done “in the name of getting likes and online publicity”.

The YouTube page has received more than one lakh subscriptions, and the videos were also posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages.