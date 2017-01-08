The big news: BJP will not use the poor as just a vote bank, says Modi, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: NHRC report finds Chhattisgarh Police raped 16 women, and the government has to defend its February 1 Budget presentation date.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Salute inner strength of the poor for supporting demonetisation, says Narendra Modi: At the BJP’s National Executive meeting, the prime minister said the party was committed to working for the poor without thinking about political gains.
- Chhattisgarh: Security forces raped and assaulted at least 16 women in October 2015, says NHRC: The Commission has issued a notice to the state government asking why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the women.
- EC seeks Centre’s response to Opposition parties’ demand to present Budget after state elections: The poll panel has asked the government to reply by January 10.
- Debit cards, ATMs will be redundant in India by 2020, predicts Niti Aayog chairman: Amitabh Kant said that 85% of money transactions were done with cash before demonetisation.
- Mexico: US official shot in the chest, FBI announces $20,000 reward for information on attacker: The Embassy refused to share details of the victim citing privacy concerns.
- BJP distances itself from Sakshi Maharaj’s population control remarks: On Friday, the MP said people ‘with four wives and 40 children are responsible for population explosion in the country’.
- Five people dead in shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said.
- Stalker assaults burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru: Meanwhile, Delhi Police hunt for man behind ‘prank video’ showing him kissing women and running away.
- Tamil Nadu urges Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the ‘meagre storage’ levels available in Chennai’s reservoirs need to be increased to meet the city’s supply requirements.
- Orca that killed trainer in 2010 dies in Orlando SeaWorld park: Tilikum is the first of the SeaWorld’s orcas to die since the company announced the end of its breeding programme in March last year.