A look at the headlines right now:

Salute inner strength of the poor for supporting demonetisation, says Narendra Modi: At the BJP’s National Executive meeting, the prime minister said the party was committed to working for the poor without thinking about political gains. Chhattisgarh: Security forces raped and assaulted at least 16 women in October 2015, says NHRC: The Commission has issued a notice to the state government asking why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the women. EC seeks Centre’s response to Opposition parties’ demand to present Budget after state elections: The poll panel has asked the government to reply by January 10. Debit cards, ATMs will be redundant in India by 2020, predicts Niti Aayog chairman: Amitabh Kant said that 85% of money transactions were done with cash before demonetisation. Mexico: US official shot in the chest, FBI announces $20,000 reward for information on attacker: The Embassy refused to share details of the victim citing privacy concerns. BJP distances itself from Sakshi Maharaj’s population control remarks: On Friday, the MP said people ‘with four wives and 40 children are responsible for population explosion in the country’. Five people dead in shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said. Stalker assaults burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru: Meanwhile, Delhi Police hunt for man behind ‘prank video’ showing him kissing women and running away. Tamil Nadu urges Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the ‘meagre storage’ levels available in Chennai’s reservoirs need to be increased to meet the city’s supply requirements. Orca that killed trainer in 2010 dies in Orlando SeaWorld park: Tilikum is the first of the SeaWorld’s orcas to die since the company announced the end of its breeding programme in March last year.