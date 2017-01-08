Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lieutenant-General of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has said that she intends to resign in May 2018, when she completes two years in her current post. Bedi said she had made her intentions known when she accepted the post. The announcement comes amid differences between Bedi and the ruling Congress in Puducherry.

Bedi had recently suspended a senior bureaucrat for posting a pornographic video on a work WhatsApp group. She later cancelled the chief minister’s notification imposing a ban on the use of social media by government employees for official work.

She had stood as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2015 Delhi polls and lost to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.