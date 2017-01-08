At least four people were killed and six injured after a car crashed into a night shelter in Lucknow after midnight on Saturday. There were five people in the car, of whom two were arrested by the Lucknow Police. Three others are absconding, ANI reported.

One of the arrested men is the son of a former Uttar Pradesh legislator Ashok Rawat, while the other is the son of a businessmen. Manzil Saini, SSP Lucknow told ANI that the accused were inebriated and their car has been seized.

The speeding car crashed into the night shelter in Lucknow’s Dalibagh area at around 1.30 am, the news agency reported. As many as 80 labourers were sleeping inside the shelter. The injured were moved to the trauma centre of a nearby hospital where their condition was said to be critical.

Four dead and four injured after a car hits a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh. (spot visuals) pic.twitter.com/FyYM0ylRtH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017