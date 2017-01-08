Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday denied that there was a rift within the party, even as he is scheduled to meet the Election Commission to stake claim on the party’s name and symbol – the cycle. “Hamari party me koi vivad nahi hai [There is no dispute in our party],” he said, according to PTI.

His statement follows reports that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had directed banks to freeze the party’s accounts, which hold an estimated Rs 500 crore.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, along with his brother and state party chief Shivpal Yadav, will meet the Election Commission in Delhi on Sunday to present their faction’s case over ownership of the party’s name and symbol before the polls in February. On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav had submitted affidavits to the elections monitoring body, saying he had the support of over 90% of SP’s members.

The Election Commission had asked both factions to file a reply by January 9 on each other’s petitions to stake claim on the party symbol for use during the polls. Officials said the cycle symbol may be frozen if the Election Commission does not come to a decision before January 17.

Meanwhile, controversial Samajwadi Party leader and MP Amar Singh’s security was upgraded to the Z-level category, which entitles him to 22 security personnel, including four or five commandos of the National Security Guard and police personnel, PTI reported. Singh has been criticised as being the divisive force that led to the infighting. Akhilesh Yadav had called him the “outsider” in the SP.

On January 1, supporters had declared the Uttar Pradesh chief minister the national president of the Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav had asked his father to let him hold the post for three months.

The SP feud escalated in December after Akhilesh Yadav released his own list of candidates for the polls. The chief minister and his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav were expelled from the party on December 30, but reinstated a day later. Following this, Akhilesh Yadav held his own national convention where he was declared the party national president, but Mulayam Singh Yadav had called the move illegal.

The infighting began in September 2015 after Shivpal Yadav was appointed the state SP chief, following which Akhilesh Yadav had relieved him of his Cabinet portfolios. Despite interventions from Mulayam Singh Yadav and other senior party leaders, the apparent dispute continues even with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections weeks away.