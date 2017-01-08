Petrol bunk owners across the country said they will not accept credit or debit cards from Sunday midnight in protest against the move initiated by several banks to levy a 1% fee on card payments at fuel pumps, The Hindu reported. President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, Ajay Bansal, said that while they supported the Centre’s drive to transition into a cashless economy, it should not be at their cost.

“We are operating on a very thin margin,” Bansal said. “We cannot afford this deduction.” He added that the association had informed the ministries of finance and petroleum of their decision, and that they will accept payments through Paytm and BHIM apps.

Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank had announced that they will levy a 1% transaction fee on payments made at fuel bunks using debit or credit cards. The move was not well received by petrol bunk owners, who said they are still reeling from the measures introduced during the demonetisation drive launched on November 8, and that this fee would slash their profits further.

Government officials in Delhi said they were unaware of the fee being imposed, and that they had directed banks to suspend the charges till a system to compensate the dealers was put in place, The Times of India reported.

Of the 53,842 public sector fuel stations across India, ICICI Bank and HDFC account for around 60% of the point-of-sale machines at 52,000 petrol bunks. President of the Mumbai Petrol Dealers Association, Ravi Shinde, said most of the fuel stations in the city used HDFC PoS machines.

Moreover, chief of the Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders and Bangalore Petroleum Dealers Association, BR Ravindranath, told The Times of India, “If banks straightaway levy a 1% transaction fee, where do they expect us to go? It becomes extremely difficult to survive in such circumstances.”