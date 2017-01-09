A look at the headlines right now:

Surcharge on card payments will not be levied on petrol pump owners, customers, says petroleum minister: Dharmendra Pradhan said talks were on between banks and oil marketing companies to find a solution to this impasse. I am still the Samajwadi Party chief, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: Ram Gopal Yadav did not have the right to declare Akhilesh Yadav the party’s national president as he had been expelled, the SP leader said. Delhi University asked to allow inquiry into records of 1978 batch of BA students in Modi degree row: The Central Information Commission dismissed a varsity official’s claim that the data was personal, with no relevance to public interest. British-Indian singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt dead at 75: His ‘Where do you go to my lovely’ won the Ivor Novello award, while songs like ‘Kurseong’ and ‘Strategy Chatterjee’ remind the audience of his India connection Parliamentary committee summons RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Finance Ministry officials over demonetisation drive: The central bank chief was asked to elaborate on how and by whom the decision on the currency ban was made and its impact on the economy. Period of pain and inconveniences is getting over, says Arun Jaitley two months after demonetisation: The Union finance minister said India had been compromised because of ‘tax non-compliances’ and that Modi had introduced a ‘new normal’. Istanbul nightclub shooting gunman identified as Uzbek jihadist, member of Islamic State group: The assailant, who is on the run, is believed to have the code name Ebu Muhammed Horasani within the terror outfit, according to Turkish media reports. Banks must report all cash deposits made in savings accounts between April 1 and November 9, 2016: Those who did not provide a PAN or Form 60 while opening their accounts will be asked to do so by February 28. New regulations will allow stepparents and relatives to adopt children: The rules under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 has expanded the definition of children eligible for adoption from only orphans, abandoned or surrendered ones. Chhattisgarh security forces raped and assaulted at least 16 women in October 2015, says NHRC: The commission has issued a notice to the state government asking why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the women.