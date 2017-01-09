British-Indian singer and songwriter Peter Sarstedt, who once topped the UK singles chart, died at his residence on Sunday, reported BBC. He was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy for the past six years. Sarstedt was 75.

Sarstedt’s most popular song was Where Do You Go To My Lovely won him the Ivor Novello award for best composition. It topped the charts in the UK and many other countries in February 1969. The song is about a girl born in poverty who becomes a member of the European jet-set. Rumours say that it was based on actor Sophia Loren. However, Sarstedt never confirmed it. The song was later used in Wes Anderson’s Hotel Chevalier and Darjeeling Express.

Sarstedt is credited with a dozen albums. His other popular songs include Beirut, Take off your clothes and Frozen Orange Juice, which was also among the top 10 singles in the UK in June 1969. His 14th and last album, Restless Heart, was released in 2013.

Born in India, Sarstedt went on to attend Victoria Boys’ School in Kurseong, West Bengal till 1954 when his family moved to Britain. In India, his parents worked in a tea plantation. His songs – Kurseong and Strategy Chatterji – remind the audience of his India connection. His two brothers were also involved in music.