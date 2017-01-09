Three people were killed on Monday in a militant attack on a General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor area. The people killed in the attack used to work as labourers with the force that develops and maintains roads in border areas, reported ANI.

The incident took place after a group of three unidentified men attacked the camp, reported The Indian Express. The militants reportedly infiltrated into the Indian territory from across the Line of Control. “At 1.15 am there was attack on GREF platoon in Batla; 3 labourers killed; area cordoned off search ops on,” Defence Public Relation Officer Manish Mehta told ANI.

The area was cordoned off after gunshots were heard. Akhnoor has been put on high after the attack. Schools and colleges in the subdivision have been asked to remain closed. Senior police officers are present at the spot.

This comes only weeks after the militant attack on an Army camp in Nagrota on November 29, 2016. Seven soldiers were killed in the incident.

