Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her prompt replies on Twitter, told a man on Sunday that she would have suspended him and his wife for making transfer requests on social media. The man, who works in the information technology sector in Pune, had asked Swaraj to help his wife get a transfer. His wife is a railways employee in Jhansi. “If you or your wife were from my ministry and such a request for transfer was made on twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now,” she tweeted.

However, Swaraj forwarded the tweet to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who washed his hands off the matter by saying that he did not handle transfers. Prabhu said he would ask the chairperson of the railway board to “take suitable action”.

On Saturday, Swaraj had responded to a similar request by a man based in the United States. The man had asked her to intervene and help his wife get her passport. Swaraj had then asked the secretary of CPV and Overseas lndian Affairs DM Mulay to help end the couple’s “banwas”.