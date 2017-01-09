Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Sunday urged voters to vote for candidates based on their qualifications and not their caste, PTI reported on Sunday. The apparent jibe at parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party which has been criticised as being casteist, is seen as the saffron camp’s bid to reach out to various caste groups as five states are going for elections next month.

“Some people have personal and political vested interests and they use caste as their vote bank which I believe is not good in a democratic set up,” Gopal said in Delhi on Sunday. Citing the Rig Veda, he said, “Everything depended on capability of a person in those days. But this system has been lost somewhere.”

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goaare going for Assembly elections starting February 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2 addressed an election rally in Uttar Pradesh and told people to vote for development, and not on the basis of caste or creed.