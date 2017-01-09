The Bombay Stock Exchange sensex was trading 0.04% higher at 26,770.40 at 11.34 am on Monday while the Nifty50 was up by 0.07% at 8,249. Analysts told PTI that the selective buying by domestic and retail investors and a positive trend among Asian bourses made the mood buoyant.

Among the major gainers was Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Its shares rose by 3.1% in the morning trade after it announced that its subsidiary, Agile Pharma BV Netherland, will be acquiring Portugal-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Generis Farmaceutica SA. Overall, the FMCG stocks were up 0.61% and capital goods shares went up by 0.19%. Stocks of realty firms also made some progress, trading 0.18% higher.

However, stocks of power companies, cosumer durables and oil and gas were the biggest losers in the morning trade. While power stocks went down by 0.59%, oil & gas plummeted 0.47%. Analyst Mohammed Azeem Gaziani told Economic Times, “It is expected that rupee will trade sideways to down on Monday. The currency is expected to trade in the range of 68-68.30 against dollar on Monday.”

The rupee also opened at a weaker Rs 68.15 against the dollar. It went down by 19 paisa from Friday’s 67.96. Asian currencies also opened lower with the South Korean won down by 1%, China offshore down by 0.36%, Taiwan dollar 0.34%, Philippines peso 0.26%, Japanese yen 0.24%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Chinese renminbi 0.13% and Singapore dollar by 0.1%.