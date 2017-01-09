Four Israeli soldiers were killed on Sunday after a suspected Islamic State group sympathiser drove a truck into a group standing on the popular Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem, reported Reuters. At least 17 people were injured in the attack. The country’s military said the victims, all in their early twenties, were taking part in an educational trip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site of attack on Sunday. “We know that there has been a series of terror attacks. There definitely could be a connection between them - from France to Berlin, and now Jerusalem,” he said. However, the government has yet to release evidence to support the claim.

The attacker has been identified as Fadi Qunbar, 28. He hails from the Palestinian district of Jabel Mukaber in east Jerusalem, which is close to the attack site. “He drove backward to crush more people,” eyewitness Leah Schreiber told BBC. “That was really clear.” The attacker was caught on closed-circuit television camera driving the truck at high speed into the crowd.