The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended parole for Jessica Lall murder-accused Manu Sharma till January 31, reported PTI. The court allowed him to stay out of jail to attend a programme in connection with his law degree and register his marriage.

He parole was extended after he told the court that he had to attend his Personal Contact Programme in connection with his Bachelor of Laws degree course and re-establish social ties. Sharma had sought a one-month extension.

On December 2016, the Delhi government had granted parole to Sharma for two weeks so that he could appear for his LLB exams. His two-week time would have ended on January 12. He has been given parole six times since September 2009.

The Delhi High Court had found Sharma guilty in the case in 2006, and sentenced him to life in prison for killing the model in 1999. The verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2010. Lall was shot dead by Sharma on April 30, 1999. He opened fire at her when she refused to serve him alcohol at a restaurant in south Delhi. He is the son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma.