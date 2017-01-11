The Maharashtra government on Tuesday defended its curbs on dance bars, during a Supreme Court hearing, and said that there was no art in performances at such establishments. The state’s counsel said CCTV cameras must be installed in dance bars because “criminal elements” frequented them. The state also said entry to dance bars should be barred for those under 21 years.

A report in The Times of India quoted the government’s affidavit, which said, “The dances in question are not classical forms of dances. The young girls dancing in such premises are not trained artistes. There is no art in their dance. In such a situation, the possibility of dances becoming obscene to attract customers is inherent.” The government’s affidavit said that those under the age of 21 should be restricted from being exposed to “such an atmosphere” that will “spoil” them.

The state introduced the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act 2016, two years after the Supreme Court ruled that dance bars should be allowed and workers there should be treated as professionals. The Act makes it compulsory for dance bar owners to shut shop by 11.30 pm, besides barring them from operating within one kilometre radius of religious and educational establishments. In August, the Supreme Court had permitted three dance bars in Mumbai to operate under the old laws.

The Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on dance bars in 2005, putting as many as 75,000 dancers out of work, allegedly pushing them into prostitution.