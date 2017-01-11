Positive Asian cues spilled over into Indian markets with the Sensex rising over a 100 points to 27,034.38 at 10.29am and the Nifty50 trading at 8,333.80 on Wednesday morning. Anticipation about policy announcements during United States President-elect Donald Trump’s first press conference later on Tuesday also influenced the numbers.

The BSE Sensex had ONGC, Tata Steel, L&T, Dr Reddy’s and Infosys leading the trade, while Bajaj Auto was left trailing. IndusInd Bank’s December quarter earnings made it a major gainer on the Nifty50, with Hindalco, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel close at its heels. Bajaj Auto, ITC, TCS, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp were the laggards during the morning trading.

Oil prices surged as reports about a small supply cut by crude exporter Saudi Arabia straggled with signs that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reductions lacked effective implementation, Business Standard reported. The rupee opened lower at 68.23 against the dollar compared to its close of 68.18 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the World Bank reassessed India’s Gross Domestic Product projections from 7.6% to 7% after factoring in the demonetisation impact. The international organisation said the impact was temporary.

The Taiwanese dollar rose 0.16%, China Offshore was up 0.141%, Singapore dollar 0.028% and South Korean won 0.018%.