McDonald’s will launch a new breakfast menu that includes masala dosa burgers with molaga podi sauce and anda bhurji in Mumbai this weekend, The Economic Times reported. In what appears to be a bid to increase footfall in the mornings, the company has incorporated several Indian and continental dishes in its menu.

Amit Jatia, vice-president of Westlife Development that runs the company’s business in West and South India, said the new additions to the menu would also be healthier because they would be grilled, instead of fried. “We continue to look at inspiration from Indian cuisine and bring it as a McDonald’s format which will give you flavours from the west but the familiarity of Indian,” he said. The new menu will include spinach and corn and hash brown brioches, along with plain and masala scrambled eggs, waffles and hotcakes.

Jatia said breakfast convenience on the go would increase as more people entered the segment. “As a western quick service restaurant, we are going to grow the Indian breakfast market dramatically,” he told The Economic Times.

Western food giants, including McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Yum’s KFC, have been facing slow growth figures for the past three years. The breakfast segment is considered to be untapped among international and national food retail brands which form only 2% of the estimated Rs 5.85 lakh crore eating out market.