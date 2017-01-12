Amazon Canada has removed an item for sale – doormats bearing the Indian Tricolour – after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday threatened to cancel visas of the company’s employees and demanded an unconditional apology. “This is unacceptable...They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” she had said on Twitter.

The products were brought to her attention by one Atul Bhobe, who sought action against Amazon Canada for selling the doormat bearing the Indian national flag. Swaraj then directed the Indian High Commission in Canada to take up the matter with Amazon “at the highest level”.

A company spokesperson told The Washington Post that the doormat was removed from its portal. Earlier, the e-commerce giant had said that the doormats were not being sold on its Indian portal, reported Reuters.