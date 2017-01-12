The Manipur police have arrested three militants reportedly associated with National Socialist of Nagaland (IM) and a sympathiser from Thoubal district, PTI reported on Thursday. The arrests were made after security officers conducted search operations at different locations in the district.

The state police commandos detained seven people after they failed to furnish proper identification papers. The police later arrested three of them and said they belonged to the banned NSCN (IM) outfit. Investigators also found four SBL guns and other weapons during their search operations. The fourth person, who believed to be a sympathiser of the militant outfit, was arrested from Khangshim village in Thoubal district.