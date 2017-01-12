The Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation in India, dropped to 3.41% in December 2016 from 3.63% the previous month. This is the fifth consecutive month that the CPI has declined. The 3.63% figure from November 2016 marked a two-year low in retail inflation.

The Index for Industrial Production stood at 175.8 in November 2016 as compared to 178 the previous month. Factory output saw a 5.7% growth for the month, year on year.

Analysts had attributed the fall to demonetisation, saying it had affected demand and people’s purchasing power. Consumer spending, which makes up 55% of India’s economy, was hit significantly after the currency ban because more than 90% of citizens prefer to pay by cash, experts had said.

The drop in retail inflation followed the Monetary Policy Committee’s surprise move on December 7 to keep the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate unchanged. The key rate, which helps control inflation in the country, was maintained at 6.25% under the liquidity assessment facility, the RBI had said.

December 2016 Consumer Price Index at 3.41 percent. November was 3.63 percent — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017