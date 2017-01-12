Retail inflation fell to 3.41% in December, fifth straight drop in the Consumer Price Index
The Index for Industrial Production stood at 175.8 in November 2016 as compared to 178 the previous month.
The Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation in India, dropped to 3.41% in December 2016 from 3.63% the previous month. This is the fifth consecutive month that the CPI has declined. The 3.63% figure from November 2016 marked a two-year low in retail inflation.
The Index for Industrial Production stood at 175.8 in November 2016 as compared to 178 the previous month. Factory output saw a 5.7% growth for the month, year on year.
Analysts had attributed the fall to demonetisation, saying it had affected demand and people’s purchasing power. Consumer spending, which makes up 55% of India’s economy, was hit significantly after the currency ban because more than 90% of citizens prefer to pay by cash, experts had said.
The drop in retail inflation followed the Monetary Policy Committee’s surprise move on December 7 to keep the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate unchanged. The key rate, which helps control inflation in the country, was maintained at 6.25% under the liquidity assessment facility, the RBI had said.