A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Retail inflation fell to 3.41% in December, fifth straight drop in the Consumer Price Index: The Index for Industrial Production stood at 175.8 in November 2016 as compared to 178 the previous month. Sensex ends 107 points up, Nifty crosses 8,400 mark after Trump makes no mention of visa rules: However, pharma stocks fell after the US President-elect said drug makers were ‘getting away with murder’. Air India will reserve six seats for women travelling alone from January 18: The third row of a flight’s economy class will be blocked for women, who can opt for them at no extra cost. If Subrata Roy does not pay Rs 600-crore fine on time, his parole will be cancelled, says Supreme Court: The top court rejected a plea from the Sahara group chief, who sought to defer his payment to Sebi. Jammu and Kashmir commits to ‘Universal Basic Income’ for state’s poor in budget: Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu said the direct transfer would prevent wastage of funds. Amazon Canada stops selling doormats bearing Indian flag after Sushma Swaraj’s visa threat: The minister had threatened to cancel visas of the company’s employees and demanded an unconditional apology. Volkswagen told to pay $4.3-billion fine in emissions cheating case: A US federal court charged six former executives of the German automaker with fraud in connection with the 2015 matter.