The business wrap: Retail inflation for December 2016 falls 0.22%, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Sensex ended 107 points higher, Nifty crossed the 8,400-mark, and Air India says six seats will be blocked for women travelling alone.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Retail inflation fell to 3.41% in December, fifth straight drop in the Consumer Price Index: The Index for Industrial Production stood at 175.8 in November 2016 as compared to 178 the previous month.
- Sensex ends 107 points up, Nifty crosses 8,400 mark after Trump makes no mention of visa rules: However, pharma stocks fell after the US President-elect said drug makers were ‘getting away with murder’.
- Air India will reserve six seats for women travelling alone from January 18: The third row of a flight’s economy class will be blocked for women, who can opt for them at no extra cost.
- If Subrata Roy does not pay Rs 600-crore fine on time, his parole will be cancelled, says Supreme Court: The top court rejected a plea from the Sahara group chief, who sought to defer his payment to Sebi.
- Jammu and Kashmir commits to ‘Universal Basic Income’ for state’s poor in budget: Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu said the direct transfer would prevent wastage of funds.
- Amazon Canada stops selling doormats bearing Indian flag after Sushma Swaraj’s visa threat: The minister had threatened to cancel visas of the company’s employees and demanded an unconditional apology.
- Volkswagen told to pay $4.3-billion fine in emissions cheating case: A US federal court charged six former executives of the German automaker with fraud in connection with the 2015 matter.