TCS chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Sons' new chairperson: Rajesh Gopinath, the current chief financial officer of the consultancy firm, will take over as CEO. Supreme Court refuses to pass judgment on jallikattu before Pongal: The bench said the draft of the verdict was ready but could not be delivered before the festival, which falls on Saturday. Customers will not be charged extra for card transactions at petrol pumps, says Dharmendra Pradhan: The oil minister said a proper mechanism will be put in place by January 16 in this regard. Retail inflation fell to 3.41% in December, fifth straight drop in the Consumer Price Index: Industrial production saw a significant 5.7% year-on-year growth in November 2016. After BSF jawan's video, CRPF constable alleges discrimination against paramilitary forces: The Central Reserve Police Force said the constable's allegations were not a complaint but an aspiration. 'Didn't mean to hurt Indian sentiments', Amazon apologises for selling doormats bearing tricolour: The e-commerce company said the products were listed by a third-party seller for sale in Canada. David Guetta's Bengaluru concert today cancelled because of likely law and order trouble, say organisers: A senior officer refuted the claim of safety issues, saying they had only asked for the show to be rescheduled because of the APMC polls. Will stop 'misuse' of H-1B and L1 work visas in US, vows Donald Trump's attorney general nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions said Americans should not suffer for 'someone willing to take a job for less pay'. Air India will reserve six seats for women travelling alone from January 18: The third row of a flight's economy class will be blocked for women, who can opt for them at no extra cost. Election Commission censures BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his population control remark: The poll watchdog warned the leader of stern action in the future if such comments were repeated.