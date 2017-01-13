The Syrian Army on Friday accused Israel of firing rockets at a military airport west of Damascus, Capital of the country. The Syrian government warned Tel Aviv of repercussions of the “flagrant attack”, reported Reuters. .

“Syrian army command and armed forces warn Israel of the repercussions of the flagrant attack and stresses its continued fight against [this] terrorism and amputate the arms of the perpetrators,” said a statement released by the Army. The bombarding led to fire at the Mezzah airport, but there have been no reports of casualties yet. The state television had earlier reported that several rockets had hit the airport compound and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

The Syrian Army said rockets were fired from northern Israel after midnight, reported the state television. In December 2016, local Syrian media had claimed that Israel had fired missiles targeting the same airport. The airport is used by the government to bombard rebel-held areas in the Damascus suburbs, reported The Guardian.