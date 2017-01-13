The Indian Army on Friday refused claims made by Jama’at-ud-Da’wah chief Hafiz Saeed that his men “killed 30 soldiers” in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor area on January 9. The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind claimed responsibility for the attack and showered praise on his “young boys”, reported NDTV.

The JuD chief reportedly made the statement while addressing a gathering at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. “Four young men entered the Army camp, wiped out soldiers in 10 camps and returned safe, without even a scratch. This is a surgical strike,” he was heard saying in an audio recording that surfaced on Friday.

Saeed added that India made false claims when the Army said that it had carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control on September 29, reported Economic Times. “It is a lie. They did drama to fool the world,” Saeed said.

The Army, however, had said that three labourers were killed after militants attacked a General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor region. The labourers killed in the attack worked with the authority that develops and maintains roads in border areas.

The United Nations had declared the JuD a terror organisation and also branded Saeed a terrorist in 2008. The United States has put a bounty of $10 million on his head.