The Delhi crime branch on Friday detained a youth in connection with a YouTube video showing a man kissing unknown girls on the streets of Delhi as a prank and then running away. The Delhi police had taken suo-motu cognisance of the video, named “Funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017”, posted by a YouTube channel “The Crazy Sumit”. The video was taken down following widespread criticism on social media.

The video showed various clips of the man engaging in a conversation with women on Delhi streets, and then suddenly leaning in to kiss them on their cheeks. He later says “sorry” and flees. In one such clip, he was seen gesturing at the male friend of a woman he kissed before he ran away. The videos were examined by Delhi police’s cyber cell in a bid to identify and nab the youth.

Following the prank video, the youth uploaded another “apology” video where he claimed he did not mean to hurt people’s sentiments. However, the apology video was also deleted later, reported DNA. Delhi police spokesperson and Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Dependra Pathak said such videos are done “in the name of getting likes and online publicity”.

The YouTube page has received more than one lakh subscriptions, and the videos were also posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages.