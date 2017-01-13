A look at the headlines right now:

DMK holds protests across Tamil Nadu seeking ordinance by Centre to allow jallikattu: Many organisers have said that they will defy the Supreme Court ban and were ready to face criminal charges for upholding ‘culture and heritage’. Army denies Hafiz Saeed’s claim of killing 30 Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor attack: He reportedly said that four young men carried out ‘surgical strikes’ on General Reserve Engineer Force camps on January 9. Nitish Kumar urges Narendra Modi to impose liquor ban in BJP-ruled states: The chief minister said such a move would create ‘favourable environment’ for prohibition in the country. Centre moves Supreme Court against NGT ban on diesel vehicles in National Capital Region: The green panel, in July 2016, had told Delhi’s transport authorities to cancel the registration of diesel vehicles that were older than 10 years. Infosys net profit soars by 7% to Rs 3,708 crore in third quarter: Besides, the IT major appointed Ravikumar S deputy its chief operating officer with immediate effect. Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi on khadi 2017 calendar, upset workers demand reprinting: Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairperson Vinai Kumar Saxena justified the move by saying that the PM is the industry’s biggest brand ambassador. Syria accuses Israel of bombarding its military airport near Damascus: The country’s Army warned Tel Aviv of repercussions of the “flagrant attack”. Paris-based Louvre Hotels buys majority stake in Sarovar Hotels: Pierre-Frederic Roulot, CEO of the global hospitality group, said that it would not change the ‘DNA of the company’. Indian Air Force chief flies MiG-21 fighter jet solo: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew the controversial aircraft for around 30 minutes from Uttarlai air base in Rajasthan. Delhi crime branch detains youth in connection with YouTube prank video: The video showed various clips of the man engaging in a conversation with women, and then suddenly leaning in to kiss them on their cheeks before fleeing.