The Sports Ministry on Friday revoked a ban on the Indian Olympic Association after it had cut ties with the sports body on December 28 last year. The ministry’s move came after the IOA had appointed corruption-accused Suresh Kalmadi and Ajay Chautala their lifetime presidents. The IOA had revoked their appointments following a massive backlash from the government and several politicians including the former sports minister as well.

The ministry had issued the IOA a showcause notice while suspending ties with it. IOA President N Ramachandran said he regretted the “inconvenience and embarrassment caused to the individuals concerned, members of the IOA and to all”, according to The Indian Express. Ramachandran also said that the resolution to name two lifetime presidents had not actually been passed at the IOA’s last general meeting. “In the Annual General Meeting held in Chennai on 27.12.2016, at the fag end of the meeting a point was raised by a member stating that IOA should nominate two life presidents. As no notice in writing was received at least 7 clear days as per the Constitution Clause VII, no resolution was put to vote and passed,” Ramachandran said.

Kalmadi had declined the post following criticism. Chautala did not. Chautala had said, “He [Sports Minister Vijay Goel] was claiming that there are criminal and corruption cases against me… I would advise him to fulfill his responsibility as sports minister because if he does that, our medal count will increase manifold and he will get credit for that.”

Kalmadi was accused in the Commonwealth Games scam, one that had attracted much international media coverage as well, especially after facilities for sportspersons at the Games was found unsatisfactory. The Central Bureau of Investigation had probed the scam and filed a chargesheet in connection with it, naming Kalmadi and others, in 2011. He had been accused of giving out inflated contracts for the Games, including one worth Rs 141 crore to Swiss Timing for equipment.