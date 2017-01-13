Organisers of French DJ David Guetta’s concert in Greater Noida were on Friday denied permission for his show scheduled for January 15. This is because prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in place in Uttar Pradesh on account of the upcoming Assembly elections.

A Noida Police official told CNN-News18, “The permission was denied on the grounds that Section 144 had already been invoked due to the impending polls in Uttar Pradesh and heavy requirement of forces.”

While a few ticketing websites earlier showed Expo Mart in Greater Noida as the venue for Guetta’s Unity Tour concert, the official website BookMyShow has changed it to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium New Delhi. However, permission to hold the show at this location is still pending with the Delhi government, according to the CNN-News18 report.

Earlier on Friday, the Mumbai Police refused to allow Guetta’s concert to be held in the city, saying oranisers had not completed “legal formalities” and other “mandatory requirements”. His concert in Bengaluru was also called off on Thursday, allegedly because of law and order issues following reports of women being harassed in the city on New Year’s Eve.

The 49-year-old DJ was expected to begin his four-day tour in India in Bengaluru from Thursday. His concert in Hyderabad is scheduled for Saturday.