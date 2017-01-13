A look at the headlines right now:

Do not use social media, use complaint boxes or contact me, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat said Indian forces would conduct more surgical strikes if provoked. Election Commission reserves its order on the Samajwadi Party symbol: Both SP factions presented their cases during the hearing, which lasted for more than four hours. Controversy around Narendra Modi’s picture on Khadi calendar is ‘unnecessary’, says PMO: The Congress said removing Gandhiji’s photo and replacing it with the prime minister’s was a ‘sacrilegious sin’. N Chandrasekaran will take the company to new heights, says Ratan Tata: The former TCS chief’s appointment as the new Tata Sons chairperson was a ‘well-deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities’, he said. Organisers of David Guetta’s Noida concert denied permission: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in place in Uttar Pradesh on account of the upcoming Assembly elections. DMK holds protests across Tamil Nadu seeking ordinance by Centre to allow jallikattu: Many organisers have said that they will defy the Supreme Court ban and were ready to face criminal charges for upholding ‘culture and heritage’. Sports Ministry lifts ban on IOA after it revokes Suresh Kalmadi’s lifetime presidency: It had cut ties with the sports body after it appointed graft-accused Kalmadi and Ajay Chautala lifetime presidents. Salman Khan, four other actors told to appear before court on January 25 in blackbuck case: A Jodhpur court has ordered them to record their statements in the poaching case. High court allows RSS to hold Sankranti rally in Kolkata, a day after police denied permission: The judge stipulated that not more than 4,000 people can gather at the venue and only those with invitations should be allowed. WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is not entirely safe, says report: A security backdoor exists that could let Facebook intercept your messages.