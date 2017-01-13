Lord Snowdon, renowned photographer and former husband of Queen Elizabeth II’s sister Princess Margaret, died at his house on Friday at the age of 86. He died peacefully in his house, a family spokesperson said, according to Camera Press. Born Antony Armstrong-Jones, he was named the Earl of Snowdon in October 1961.

The queen was saddened by the news, according to BBC.

He married Princess Margaret in 1960 at Westminster Abbey. The couple had two children but divorced in 1978. Lord Snowdon is believed to have had a tough time adjusting to the restrictions of a public life. A month later, he married BBC researcher Lucy Lindsay-Hogg.

Lord Snowdon was one of the few royals to hold an outside job. Even after the divorce, he remained on good terms with Princess Margaret and his royal in-laws. Princess Margaret died in 2002.