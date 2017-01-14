French David Guetta’s concert in Mumbai, which was initially scheduled for Friday, will now be held on Sunday, January 15, between 11 am and 4 pm at Jio Gardens in Bandra-Kurla Complex. “We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities...We regret any inconvenience caused and are grateful to all our fans for their love and support,” said Harindra Singh, managing director and chairman of Percept Limited, one of the organisers.

The tickets meant for Friday’s show in Mumbai will be valid for the rescheduled performance on Sunday. The Mumbai Police had refused to allow Guetta’s concert to be held in the city on Friday, saying that organisers had not completed “legal formalities” and other “mandatory requirements”.

Guetta’s shows in Hyderabad on Saturday and in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Sunday will be held as scheduled, but the venue for the Delhi-NCR concert has been changed to New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium instead of Greater Noida’s Expo Mart as originally planned, Sunburn Chief Executive Karan Singh said. The Hyderabad concert will be at Hitex Exhibition Center.

The 49-year-old DJ’s four-city India tour hit its first hurdle in Bengaluru, where his concert scheduled for Thursday was called off allegedly because of law and order issues following reports of women being harassed in the city on New Year’s Eve. But the police had refuted the claim, saying they had asked for the show to be rescheduled because they had been given very short notice to provide security.