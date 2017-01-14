The big news: Activists say ordinance on jallikattu would be unconstitutional, and 9 other stories
In other headlines: The Army chief said India would conduct more surgical strikes if provoked, and the khadi commission chief defended the use of Modi’s photo.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jallikattu is illegal, passing an ordinance to allow it would be unconstitutional, say animal activists: PETA and FIAPO have written to the Tamil Nadu government and Narendra Modi, urging them to enforce the ban on the bull-taming sport during Pongal.
- Do not use social media, use complaint boxes or contact me, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat said Indian forces would conduct more surgical strikes if provoked.
- No rule that only Gandhi’s picture can be used, khadi commission chief says: This whole controversy around Narendra Modi’s photo being used is ‘unnecessary and out of the context’, said VK Saxena.
- David Guetta’s Mumbai concert rescheduled for today, Greater Noida show moved to New Delhi: The tickets meant for Friday’s show in Mumbai will be valid for the rescheduled event on Sunday, organisers said.
- US Congress approves first step to repeal Obamacare: The House of Representatives voted 227 to 198, approving a budget blueprint that provides the Republicans with a framework to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
- Zakir Naik’s NGO moves Delhi High Court challenging Home Ministry ban: The Centre has been asked to produce relevant records to explain why it had imposed an immediate ban on the Islamic Research Foundation.
- We cannot summon the PM, says Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee: Contrary to its chairman’s remarks, the panel said only officials can be called to give evidence, not ministers or the prime minister.
- WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is not entirely safe, says report: A security backdoor exists that could let Facebook intercept your messages.
- N Chandrasekaran will take the company to new heights, says Ratan Tata: The former TCS chief’s appointment as the new Tata Sons chairperson was a ‘well-deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities’, he said.
- Election Commission reserves its order on the Samajwadi Party symbol: Both SP factions presented their cases during the hearing, which lasted for more than four hours.