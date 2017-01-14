A look at the headlines right now:

RBI’s image got ‘dented beyond repair’ after demonetisation, employees’ union tells Urjit Patel: In a letter to the governor, the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees alleged ‘unwarranted interference from the Finance Ministry’. Jallikattu supporters baton-charged, 30 detained in Madurai on the first day of Pongal: Tamil actor Rajinikanth extended his support to the banned bull-taming sport on Friday. No rule that only Gandhi’s picture can be used, says khadi commission chief: This whole controversy around Narendra Modi’s photo being used in the calendar is ‘unnecessary and out of the context’, said VK Saxena. David Guetta concert in Mumbai rescheduled for Sunday, Greater Noida show moved to Delhi: The tickets meant for Friday’s show in Mumbai will be valid for the rescheduled event, organisers said. Zakir Naik’s NGO challenges Home Ministry ban in Delhi High Court: The Centre has been asked to produce relevant records to explain the need for an immediate ban on the Islamic Research Foundation. WhatsApp denies report on alleged security backdoor that allows conversations to be intercepted: The Facebook-owned messaging service said that it had been transparent about government requests it received to override its end-to-end encryption. US Congress approves budget measure to begin repealing Obamacare: The House of Representatives voted 227-198 to draft a legislation by January 27 to abolish the health care Act. ICSE exams to begin on March 10, ISC papers on January 30: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination rescheduled the tests as some of them clashed with the polling dates. N Chandrasekaran will take the company to new heights, says Ratan Tata: The former TCS chief’s appointment as the new Tata Sons chairperson was a ‘well-deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities’, he said. Lord Snowdon, renowned photographer and Princess Margaret’s former husband, dies aged 86: He died peacefully in his house, a family spokesperson said.