The big news: RBI staff accuse Centre of interference after note ban and nine other stories
In other headlines: 30 jallikattu supporters were detained in Madurai, and khadi commission chief said using Gandhi's picture in calendar is not a compulsion.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI’s image got ‘dented beyond repair’ after demonetisation, employees’ union tells Urjit Patel: In a letter to the governor, the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees alleged ‘unwarranted interference from the Finance Ministry’.
- Jallikattu supporters baton-charged, 30 detained in Madurai on the first day of Pongal: Tamil actor Rajinikanth extended his support to the banned bull-taming sport on Friday.
- No rule that only Gandhi’s picture can be used, says khadi commission chief: This whole controversy around Narendra Modi’s photo being used in the calendar is ‘unnecessary and out of the context’, said VK Saxena.
- David Guetta concert in Mumbai rescheduled for Sunday, Greater Noida show moved to Delhi: The tickets meant for Friday’s show in Mumbai will be valid for the rescheduled event, organisers said.
- Zakir Naik’s NGO challenges Home Ministry ban in Delhi High Court: The Centre has been asked to produce relevant records to explain the need for an immediate ban on the Islamic Research Foundation.
- WhatsApp denies report on alleged security backdoor that allows conversations to be intercepted: The Facebook-owned messaging service said that it had been transparent about government requests it received to override its end-to-end encryption.
- US Congress approves budget measure to begin repealing Obamacare: The House of Representatives voted 227-198 to draft a legislation by January 27 to abolish the health care Act.
- ICSE exams to begin on March 10, ISC papers on January 30: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination rescheduled the tests as some of them clashed with the polling dates.
- N Chandrasekaran will take the company to new heights, says Ratan Tata: The former TCS chief’s appointment as the new Tata Sons chairperson was a ‘well-deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities’, he said.
- Lord Snowdon, renowned photographer and Princess Margaret’s former husband, dies aged 86: He died peacefully in his house, a family spokesperson said.