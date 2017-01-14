Wife of the Border Security Force jawan, whose videos about bad food at the borders went viral last week, on Saturday demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the personnel’s allegations. Tej Bahadur Yadav’s family has expressed their reservations against the internal investigation ordered after the videos triggered reactions from political parties and citizens in general.

“We demand an investigation by CBI and not BSF’s internal inquiry. The BSF investigation would be biased as they will definitely attempt to shield themselves. Also, We aren’t able to connect with him [Tej Bahadur] for the past two days,” his wife, Sharmila told ANI. She voiced her demand a day after the Home Ministry called the jawan’s allegations unsubstantiated in a report submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ministry report said there was no widespread discontent in the constabulary over food, as portrayed by the personnel in his video. The MHA also informed the prime minister that there was no shortage of rations at border posts. They also claimed that food quality checks were conducted by the force regularly. However, Yadav’s wife contended the report’s claims and said the BSF should let the jawan speak to the press. “If BSF allows Tej Bahadur Yadav to talk to press, then he would be able to make the people aware about the whole matter,” she said.

Yadav posted a series of videos on Facebook on January 8, and within 24 hours they garnered more than 7 million views, and even inspired a few. A Central Reserve Police Force constable posted another video on Thursday complaining about matters including harassment, poor quality of food and facilities.

Taking note of the new trend, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said soldiers must use the suggestion and grievance boxes at their bases or contact him directly to convey their grouses instead of posting videos on social media. The Army chief denied comments that the videos indicate a communication gap within the system.